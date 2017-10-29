In slums of Delhi, a water ATM pilot project provides purified and safe drinking water to the urban poor.

In most parts of India, access to clean drinking water remains a huge challenge.

Seventy-six million people in India have no access to safe water, according to WaterAid .

Many people are forced to rely on water tankers supplied by the government or drink impure water.

But now, for as little as 6 cents, locals can buy 20 litres of water, whenever they want. The ATM runs 24/7 and can be operated through a smart card.

"There is no human intervention, this ATM is completely online- and runs on solar power. So even when there is no electricity, it can run," said Amit Mishra, general manager operations of Sarvajal.

"Every transaction is recorded. So we can help the government understand water consumption patterns as well."

TRT World’sNeha Poonia reports from New Delhi.