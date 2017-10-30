Saudi Arabia will allow women into sports stadiums for the first time from next year, authorities said on Sunday, in a landmark move that opens up three previously male-only venues to families.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has long barred women from sports arenas by strict rules on segregation of the sexes in public.

"Starting the preparation of three stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to be ready to accommodate families from early 2018," the General Sports Authority said on Twitter.

Restaurants, cafes and video screens would be set up inside the venues, the authority added.

Sunday's announcement implies that women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed for the first time to attend sporting events inside stadiums alongside men.

'Vision 2030' plan

Under the country's guardianship system, a male family member – normally the father, husband or brother – must grant permission for a woman's study, travel and other activities.

But the kingdom appears to be relaxing some norms as part of its sweeping "Vision 2030" plan for economic and social reforms as it prepares for a post-oil era.

The announcement is in line with powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious reforms shaking up the kingdom, including the historic decision to allow women to drive from next June.

Hundreds of women were allowed to enter a sports stadium in Riyadh last month, used mostly for football matches, in a one-off event to celebrate Saudi Arabia's national day.

Last month a royal decree said women would be allowed to drive. The kingdom is also expected to lift a public ban on cinemas and has encouraged mixed-gender celebrations – something unseen before.

'Moderate' Saudi Arabia

In a rare public appearance last week, Prince Mohammed pledged a "moderate" Saudi Arabia.

MBS, as he is well known, promised his kingdom will return to "what we were before – a country of moderate Islam that is tolerant of all religions and to the world."

His comment, while unveiling plans for a $500-billion development zone, chimes with his public image of a bold liberal reformer in a conservative country where more than half the population is under 25.

Conservative elements

But his vision for a new Saudi Arabia is fraught with risks and could trigger a backlash from conservatives, analysts warn.

"Despite the bold statements, it is important to remember that the dominance of conservative thought since the late 1970's cannot be quickly reversed," said analysis firm Eurasia Group.

"Ultraconservative and radical elements continue to pose risks."

The government appears to have clipped the wings of the once-feared religious police who have all but disappeared from big cities.

Some conservative clerics – who for years staunchly opposed more social liberties for women have backpedalled – and come out in favour of the decree allowing them to drive.