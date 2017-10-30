WORLD
Taliban kill 15 police in separate attacks, Afghan officials say
In another unclaimed attack, a sticky bomb attached to a military vehicle went off in a market in the northern Baghlan province, wounding 13 civilians.
The Taliban have stepped up attacks on security installations as they seek to demoralise police and troops and steal equipment to fuel the insurgency in Afghanistan. / Reuters
October 30, 2017

The Taliban have killed 15 police in two separate attacks on checkpoints in the east and south of the country, officials said on Monday.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the governor of the eastern Ghazni province, said an attack on a checkpoint there killed nine police and wounded four others. 

He said seven insurgents were killed and five others were wounded in the battle, which lasted more than an hour.

Late Sunday, the Taliban attacked another checkpoint in the southern Zabul province, igniting clashes in which six police and eight insurgents were killed. 

Amir Jan Alokozai, a district administrative chief, said another eight police and 12 insurgents were wounded.

The Taliban claimed both attacks. 

The insurgents, who were ousted from power by the US after the group ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, have launched a wave of attacks across the country against security forces this month that has killed more than 200 people.

In a third attack, in the northern Baghlan province, a sticky bomb attached to a military vehicle went off in a market, wounding 13 civilians, according to Zabihullah Shuja, spokesman for the provincial police chief. 

No one claimed the attack, which took place in the provincial capital, Puli Khomri.

SOURCE:AP
