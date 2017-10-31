WORLD
Escobar's widow and son being investigated for money laundering
The widow and son of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar are being investigated by Argentine authorities for suspicion of money laundering, officials in Buenos Aires say on Monday.
Sebastian Marroquin, son of Colombia's late drug lord Pablo Escobar, shows a shirt from his new clothing line "Escobar Henao," which reads in Spanish "What's your future looking like?" and displays his late father's high school identification card, at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Aug. 17, 2012. / AP
October 31, 2017

The widow and son of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar are being investigated by Argentine authorities for suspicion of money laundering, officials in Buenos Aires said on Monday.

Argentina's Financial Information Unit (UIF) asked for an investigation into Maria Isabel Santos Caballero and Sebastian Marroquin Santos after a search into the home of another suspect, Mateo Corvo Dolcet, turned up evidence against Escobar's widow and son.

The Colombian citizen reportedly linked to Escobar's Medellin Cartel sought to launder money through a real estate project involving Escobar's widow Maria Isabel Santos and son Sebastian Marroquin, according to local media.

Santos and Marroquin reportedly received a commission on the money reportedly laundered.

Escobar's wife and son moved to Argentina and took on new identities after Escobar's death in 1993. 

The cartel's fortunes were estimated to be more than $1 billion dollars at the time.

Escobar's wife and son claim they received none of the money from the cartel's operations. His family have since released books and a clothing line on the infamous cartel leader.

SOURCE:Reuters
