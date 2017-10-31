WORLD
Iraqi PM says govt forces now in control of all "disputed" areas
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has announced that federal forces now control all parts of country "disputed" between Baghdad, Erbil and also accused certain KRG-linked media outlets of “openly inciting violence against federal forces."
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 31, 2017

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday evening announced that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

At a press conference held in the capital, al-Abadi also accused certain KRG-linked media outlets - which he did not identify by name - of “openly inciting violence against federal forces."

“Such incitement by Kurdish channels is unacceptable,” the prime minister asserted.

Abadi speaking to reporters added that the Iraqi government is also planning to start paying the salaries of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and civil servants working for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

The semi-autonomous KRG has been struggling to pay the Peshmerga and its employees since 2014, after Baghdad stopped payments to it because of a dispute about oil-sharing revenue.

"We will soon be able to pay all the salaries of the Peshmerga and the employees of the region," Abadi told reporters

Recent weeks have seen Iraqi government forces move into several parts of the country “disputed” between Baghdad and the Erbil-based KRG, including the oil-rich Kirkuk province.

The deployments led to limited clashes between Iraqi troops and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, with a handful of casualties reported on both sides.

Tension has mounted between Baghdad and the KRG since Sept 25, when the latter held an illegitimate referendum on Kurdish regional independence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
