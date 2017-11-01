WORLD
Hamas hands over Gaza border crossings to Palestinian Authority
In the Gaza Strip, Palestine's two main political parties have taken a major step towards reconciliation.
Hamas cedes the Gaza Strip's border crossings to the Palestinian Authority / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2017

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday took over Gaza Strip’s border crossings from the Hamas faction as part of an Egypt-sponsored reconciliation deal signed on October 12, according to the Palestinian government.

It was the first major step under the deal. If it holds, the agreement will allow the Fatah-led Ramallah government to assume complete political and administrative responsibility for the Gaza Strip.

“Based on the decision of [Palestinian] President Mahmoud Abbas, we are here today in the Gaza Strip to take over the border crossings, on the path of reconciliation and reunification of the Palestinian people,” Mufid al Hasayneh, the Palestinian Minister of Housing and Public Works, told reporters at a press conference held at the Rafah border crossing.

He termed the handover as a “real breakthrough” toward healing inter-Palestinian rift.

“I assure you that all the necessary steps will be taken to end the [Palestinian] division as agreed in the reconciliation agreement between Fatah and Hamas,” he said.

The handover ceremony was attended by a host of Palestinian ministers, members of the PA Presidential Guard and an Egyptian delegation.

The West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip have remained politically divided since 2007, when Hamas wrested control of Gaza from rival group Fatah following several days of bloody street fighting.

Hamas’s capture of Gaza in 2007 ended an earlier, short-lived, unity government established after Hamas swept the 2006 Palestinian legislative polls.

Since then, Hamas has been in control of the strip's border crossings.

Israel, which considers Hamas to be a terrorist group, continues to enforce a blockade on Gaza and has rejected any Palestinian unity government that includes the group. 

SOURCE:AA
