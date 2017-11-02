An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed 29 people and wounded 17 others in Yemen.

The attack hit a market and hotel in Saada. The western province is the main stronghold of Houthi rebels and lies on the border with Saudi Arabia.

According to a Houthi-run news agency, Sabaa, all the victims were civilians.

The Saudi coalition did not yet comment on whether the air strike has been carried out by them, but they enforce an air blockade on Houthi-held areas and they are the only force whose warplanes are known to operate in Yemen’s north along the Saudi border.

In October, the United Nations blacklisted the coalition for killing civilians and children.

The coalition was also put to the annual list of shame by the UN last year, but Saudi Arabia forced a reversal by threatening to cut off its funding to UN programmes.

Iran, Saudi tension

The conflict was sparked in September 2014 when the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi was expelled from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis.

The conflict intensified in March 2015, when the Saudi-led military coalition joined the government’s fight against the rebels.

Tehran on Monday rejected as “ridiculous and baseless” accusations by Saudi Arabia that Iran is supporting Houthis and blocking peace efforts in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat had accused Tehran of smuggling arms to the Houthis and to their allies.

According to the UN, more than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict.