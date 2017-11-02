TÜRKİYE
Turkey’s first automobile on the way
Anadolu Group, BMC, Kiraca, Turkcell and Zorlu are to build Turkey's first domestically produced car.
President Erdogan and PM Yildirim attends the launch of the automobile industry domestic joint venture group / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2017

Turkey launched a joint venture to manufacture its first domestically produced car in its capital, Ankara on Thursday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and the Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu attended the launch of the automobile industry's domestic joint-venture group at the presidential palace.

Erdogan announced that five automotive supplier firms – Anadolu Group, BMC, Kiraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding – will jointly manufacture Turkey's first car.

The president expressed his gratitude to the firms and promised his "full support" for the venture.

"I will closely follow the developments," he added.

The initiative came after repeated calls from Erdogan for a joint project of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) and the Science, Industry and Technology Ministry.

Erdogan said he expected the prototype of first domestically-produced car would be ready in 2019 and sales would start in 2021.

"I want to own the first automobile, provided that I will pay for it," he said.

