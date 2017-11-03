CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Beyonce, James Earl Jones set for live-action remake of "The Lion King"
Beyonce, actor James Earl Jones and comedian John Oliver are joining the cast of Walt Disney’s new live-action film version of the "The Lion King".
Beyonce, James Earl Jones set for live-action remake of "The Lion King"
Rafiki holds Simba in the 1994 Disney classic, The Lion King.
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2017

Beyonce, actor James Earl Jones and comedian John Oliver are joining the cast of Walt Disney’s new live-action film version of the The Lion King, the studio said.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie follows the storyline of the 1994 animated film, in which a young lion named Simba grows up on the African savanna after his uncle Scar conspires to ursurp his father Mufasa’s place as king.

Jones reprises his role as Mufasa, while the young Simba is voiced by Donald Glover, who recently starred in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, lead actor in Twelve Years A Slave, takes the role of the villainous Scar.

Beyonce plays Simba’s childhood friend and love interest Nala, while Golden Globe-winning actress Alfre Woodard voices the character of Simba’s mother Sarabi.

Comedian Seth Rogen takes on the character of Simba’s warthog friend Pumbaa, while Oliver plays Zazu, the hornbill adviser to Mufasa.

“It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” said Favreau, who has also directed Disney’s The Jungle Book live-action remake, which saw actors interacting with characters enhanced by computer-generated imagery.

The film is expected to hit US theatres on July 19, 2019.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us