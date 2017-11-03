WORLD
Twitter says departing employee deactivated Trump's account
Donald Trump's @realdonaldtrump Twitter account was deactivated on Thursday by an employee whom Twitter said was due to leave the company that day. The account was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, Twitter said.
US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was down for 11 minutes on Thursday November 2, 2017. / Reuters
November 3, 2017

US President Donald Trump's Twitter account @realdonaldtrump was apparently deactivated by an employee on Thursday.

The account was down for 11 minutes before it was restored.

Twitter stated in a tweet that the account was taken down by an employee who was leaving the company that day.

Earlier, Twitter said the account was "inadvertently deactivated" due to "human error." The company did not explain in the later post why it had changed its story.

While the account was down, this is what people who tried to access it saw:

Donald Trump has been actively using Twitter to attack his opponents and promote his policies both during the 2016 presidential campaign and since taking office in January. 

He has now 41.7 million followers on Twitter.

The US president early Friday finally tweeted about his missing Twitter account.

