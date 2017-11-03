Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two crew members from a vessel that sank in the Black Sea earlier this week, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Friday.

Early on Wednesday, a Turkish cargo vessel sank roughly 13 km (7 nautical miles) off the coast of Istanbul's Sile district.

The nearly 80-metre-long Bilal Bal vessel, with 10 crew members on board, sent a distress call on Wednesday morning, the Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communication Ministry said.

It was transporting iron ore from the port of Marmara in northwestern Bursa’s Gemlik district to the northern Black Sea port of Eregli.

The ship was located by TCG Alemdar ship of the Turkish Naval Forces Command on Wednesday.

Joint search and rescue efforts by the Turkish Coast Guard, Directorate General of Coastal Safety and Turkish Naval Forces are underway.