TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
FETO pumps money into some US media
Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has allegedly funded several US media outlets as propaganda tools against the Turkish state through its journalist foundation.
FETO pumps money into some US media
US-based preacher Fetullah Gulen is shown in this still image taken from a video, as he speaks to journalists at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania July 16, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2017

Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) transferred more than $3.3 million to several US media outlets through The Journalists and Writers Foundation (JWF), according to Turkish daily Yenisafak, who cited Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK). MASAK detected money transfers from the foundation to The Wall Street Journal, one of the leading daily newspapers in the US.

FETO is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the Turkish government, headed by US-based Fetullah Gulen, that orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey.  The rogue soldiers killed 250 people and injured thousands.

JWF, which was based in Turkey, was established by Gulen in 1993. It was closed by a decree after July 15 after its members were accused of taking part in the coup attempt. FETO-linked private companies funded the JWF with $4.8 million for lobbying activities in the US between 2011-2016.

According to Yenisafak, MASAK detected a money transfer in 2014 and FETO leader Gulen’s exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal was published a week after that money transfer. In his interview, Gulen denounced the Turkish government and then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing them of being undemocratic. He also groundlessly called Western countries to intervene in Turkish internal affairs.

In December 2013, before the exclusive interview, Zekeriya Oz, a prosecutor belonging to FETO, ordered the arrests of Erdogan loyalists, including top businessmen and bureaucrats, on allegations of corruption and dodging sanctions against Iran.

On the first anniversary of the failed coup, the Wall Street Journal also published another exclusive interview with Gulen, where he again accused the Turkish government, which he tried to topple a year before, of being undemocratic.

JWF is one of the most important foundations for FETO, and its management team leads the organisation. An operation conducted in Istanbul sought to find 112 members of JWF, and arrested 45 of them. Most members of JWF fled abroad after the failed coup.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) terminated all affiliations with the JWF and other FETO-linked organisations in April.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us