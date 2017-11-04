WORLD
Belgium to study Spain's EU warrant of arrest for former Catalan leader
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont went to Brussels after his government was sacked over a declaration of independence. Madrid demands his return on sedition and other charges.
Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont appears on a monitor during a live TV interview on a screen in a bar in Brussels, Belgium, November 3, 2017. / Reuters
November 4, 2017

Brussels will "study" a EU arrest warrant issued by Spain for Catalonia's deposed leader, who is currently in Belgium, a spokesman for the country's state prosecutor said.

"We're going to study it and then give it to a judge," Eric Van der Sijpt said.

A Spanish judge issued a warrant for ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Friday after he failed to attend a court summons over his role in the push for independence.

Some ministers in Puigdemont's former cabinet are also in Belgium and subject to the warrant. 

Puigdemont and his ministers must now appear in front of a Belgian judge within 24 hours, where they will be read the charges against them. 

TRT World spoke to extradition specialist Nick Vamos for more details.

The ousted regional leader, who says Catalonia has earned the right to declare independence from Spain following a disputed referendum last month, said Friday he is willing to cooperate with Belgian authorities.

But he said he was not convinced by guarantees of a fair trial back home, decrying the "enormous pressure and political influence on judicial power in Spain."

TRTWorld's Amber Austin-Wright has more.

Puigdemont has stressed he would be willing to run as a candidate in Catalonia's December 21 snap election, which was organised after Madrid fired the region's government after they voted to declare independence. 

"I was elected. What is the purpose of (new) elections?" he asked, accusing Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of "illegally" dissolving the Catalan parliament. 

"In order to resolve political problems you need to play politics. You don't imprison those who think differently to you," Puigdemont said.  

