Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual misconduct allegations
Netflix says Spacey will no longer be a part of "House of Cards". The company will also not release the film "Gore," which was in post-production and starred the 58-year-old actor.
Kevin Spacey has become embroiled in Hollywood's widening sexual misconduct scandal / AFP
November 4, 2017

Netflix on Friday dumped Kevin Spacey, saying it would be involved in no further production of its hit series "House of Cards" that includes the actor, now facing a mounting slew of sexual assault allegations.

The streaming service also said it was abandoning the release of an upcoming film "Gore" that had also starred the 58-year-old actor, whose glittering career is now collapsing around him.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," a Netflix spokesperson said.

The channel said it would work with the show's production company, MRC, "during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show."

"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film 'Gore,' which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey," the spokesperson added.

Eight current or former employees on the award-winning "House of Cards" told CNN that Spacey turned the set into a "toxic" environment through a pattern of sexual harassment of younger, male crew members.

Spacey is also reportedly being investigated by British police for assault in 2008, has been accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old boy in New York and of making advances on a 14-year- old boy.

The actor, who plays corrupt US president Frank Underwood on the Netflix series, declared that he was "beyond horrified" by the first allegation to be made public, from actor Anthony Rapp, which he claimed not to remember.

