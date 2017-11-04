Turkish film "Grain" won the top award at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival on Friday.

The international award-winning director Semih Kaplanoglu’s dystopian drama won the Tokyo Grand Pix award.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at Roppongi Ex Theater in Tokyo, Kaplanoglu said that he worked for around five years to complete his film.

“Every minute we live in, causes a wound to the world. Extreme consumption, extreme capitalism,” the 54-year-old director said.

“Let’s treasure our life and humanity, please. Let’s understand where we came from and where we head to,” he added.

“As a director, I tried to make this film as a respect to the earth, the deeds, and the creation,” Kaplanoglu said.

The festival's Special Jury Prize went to Italian directors Silvia Luzi and Luca Bellino’s for their film "Crater". A Tokyo-based Malaysian director Edmund Yeo received the Best Director award with his film "We the Dead".