A man has been arrested for assaulting US Senator Rand Paul at his Kentucky home on Friday and causing a "minor injury," the state police said.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Paul and Boucher were acquaintances, said Jeremy Hodges, a state police spokesman, who declined to say what led to the incident.

Paul's office said in a statement the former Republican presidential candidate "was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

His office did not immediately respond to questions about the extent of any injuries the 54-year-old senator may have suffered or the circumstances of the incident.

Hodges said Paul's injuries were minor and did not require transport to a hospital.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Politico , Paul was tackled from behind by his neighbour Boucher, who admitted to his role in the attack.

The Warren County, Kentucky Jail said Boucher remained behind bars on Saturday after not immediately posting a $5,000 bond, according to online records.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, dropped out of the race for president in February 2016 and successfully ran for re-election as a senator.

In September, Paul opposed a partial repeal of healthcare reforms adopted under former Democratic President Barack Obama, angering President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Paul last month played golf with Trump and discussed tax reform proposals.