WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sicilians elect new governor in dress rehearsal for national vote
Exit polls will be issued when voting ends at 10 pm (2100 GMT), but the actual vote count will not begin until Monday at 8 am.
Sicilians elect new governor in dress rehearsal for national vote
Bolstered by the return of four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to the campaign trail, the centre right is looking to reclaim its traditional supremacy over Sicily. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Sicilians began voting for a new regional government on Sunday in a crucial ballot seen as a test of national trends ahead of parliamentary elections in the spring.

The contest on the Mediterranean island is expected to be a close race between a resurgent centre-right and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the ruling centre-left, weakened by internal divisions, in a distant third place.

Bolstered by the return of four-time prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to the campaign trail, the centre-right is looking to reclaim its traditional supremacy over Sicily and show that after years of scandals it is again a force to be reckoned with.

It faces tough opposition from 5-Star, which has never won control of an Italian region and hopes victory in Sicily can propel it to success in the national ballot to be held by May at the latest.

The centre left, which now heads both the Sicilian and national governments, has succumbed to feuding with leftist rivals – a fratricidal struggle that looks likely to wreck its chances of retaining power.

Some 4.5 million Sicilians are eligible to vote for the island's new governor, with opinion polls pointing to a battle between 5-Star's Giancarlo Cancelleri and Nello Musumeci at the head of a centre-right coalition.

Fabrizio Micari, the candidate of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) may be challenged by Claudio Fava, backed by a cluster of left-wing parties.

A bad showing for Micari would pile more pressure on PD leader and former prime minister Matteo Renzi, whose party has splintered after a raft of local vote setbacks in recent years.

5-Star, which leads most national opinion polls with about 27 percent of the vote, just ahead of the PD, has invested most political capital in the Sicily election, with its new leader Luigi Di Maio campaigning hard on the island since the summer.

The centre-right bloc is made up of Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia and the anti-immigrant Northern League, each with about 14 percent of the national vote, flanked by the far-right Brothers of Italy on around 5 percent.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us