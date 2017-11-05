TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says Syria dialogue summit in Russia delayed
A Syrian National Dialogue Congress was initially set for November 18. It was planned to be held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Turkey says Syria dialogue summit in Russia delayed
Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara was in the middle of deciding whether to accept or decline Moscow’s invitation to the event when the news came out. / AA
November 5, 2017

Turkey’s presidency on Sunday said Moscow’s invitation to a Syrian National Dialogue Congress, initially set for November 18, has been postponed to a later date.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman, said Turkey was in the middle of deciding whether to accept or decline the invitation to the congress when news came it had been postponed.

“We found out that the congress was announced as a fait accompli. We immediately objected,” he told news channel NTV. 

“Afterwards, the Kremlin contacted us and stated that they had postponed this meeting,” he added.

Moscow invited all Syrian opposition forces to attend the planned congress in the city of Sochi, Russia’s foreign minister said on Friday. 

During the last round of Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana late last month, three guarantor countries – Russia, Turkey and Iran – agreed to discuss proposals for holding a national dialogue conference.

However, the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee and the Syrian Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces both appear to have declined invitations to attend the gathering.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011, when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to UN figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us