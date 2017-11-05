WORLD
Saudi Arabia reshuffles cabinet after ministers detained
Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah has been relieved of his post as minister of the National Guard and replaced by Khaled bin Ayyaf, while Economy Minister Adel Fakieh is replaced by his deputy Mohammed al Tuwaijri.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, speaks with his son and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in this file photo. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Saudi Arabia has appointed new ministers for two key positions involving internal security and the economy, state television reported on Saturday, citing a royal decree.

The royal decree also announced the creation of a new committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The decree came into effect immediately. Eleven princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers were detained.

Among those detained was investment firm Kingdom Holding’s billionaire owner Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. His firm’s stocks fell 9.9 percent upon his detention, while the Saudi equities index was down 1.5 percent after eight minutes of trade.

Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah was relieved of his post as minister of the National Guard and replaced by Khaled bin Ayyaf, while Economy Minister Adel Fakieh was replaced by his deputy Mohammed al Tuwaijri.

Prince Mutaib, the preferred son of the late King Abdullah, was once thought to be a leading contender for the throne before the unexpected rise of Prince Mohammed two years ago.

He had inherited control of the national guard, an elite internal security force built out of traditional tribal units, from his father, who ran it for five decades.

Prince Mutaib was the last remaining member of Abdullah's branch of the family to hold a position in the upper echelons of the Saudi power structure.

Adel Fakieh has served as the point man for the kingdom's wide-ranging economic reforms since his appointment as economy and planning minister in 2015.

A former food executive with a reputation for pushing through politically sensitive reforms, he had previously served as labour minister, health minister and mayor of Jeddah.

Fakieh faced down fierce opposition from the business community as labour minister when he established quotas for foreign workers to boost jobs for Saudis.

Under Prince Mohammed, Fakieh led the development of a national transformation plan and privatisation drive launched last year to end the kingdom’s vulnerability to an unpredictable oil market.

His replacement comes as the kingdom makes adjustments to that plan, a process dubbed NTP 2.0.

The royal decree did not say whether Fakieh would hold any other government position. Former ministers often serve in advisory roles after leaving their posts.

Tuwaijri is a former Saudi air force pilot and former chief executive of HSBC’s Middle East operations who has led the economy ministry's programme to privatise some $200 billion of kingdom's  assets. 

SOURCE:Reuters
