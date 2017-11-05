WORLD
3 MIN READ
Renegade colonel surrenders in eastern Congo after clashes
Security has been deteriorating across the Democratic Republic of Congo since the end of last year, when President Joseph Kabila refused to step down despite his mandate expiring.
Renegade colonel surrenders in eastern Congo after clashes
Colonel Abbas Kayonga, who was sacked from his post on Thursday, turned himself in to UN peacekeepers. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Congolese troops clashed with supporters of a renegade colonel in Congo's eastern city of Bukavu on Sunday before he surrendered and turned himself in to UN peacekeepers.

Democratic Republic of Congo army spokesman for South Kivu region, Dieudonne Kasereka, said by telephone that clashes had started after police came to disarm Colonel Abbas Kayonga, who was sacked from his post on Thursday.

However, Kayonga, a former rebel from a group that had been disarmed and integrated into the Congolese military, gave himself up at the local base for the UN mission to Congo.

"He has just surrendered with 17 people at the base of the mission," Kasereka said, adding that there had been some deaths and arrests but he did not yet have the figures.

Kasereka estimated the initial size of Kayonga's force at about 30. Some had been arrested, some may have been killed and others had fled, he said.

Security has been deteriorating across the Congo since the end of last year, when President Joseph Kabila refused to step down despite his mandate expiring.

Surging militia violence in the east, which has for decades been a tinderbox of ethnic rivalries fuelled by the region's mineral wealth, and in the formerly peaceful central Kasai region, have raised fears the country could slip back to the multi-faceted civil wars of the turn of the century.

Those wars killed hundreds of thousands in the violence while millions of others are thought to have died of hunger and disease.

The national electoral commission was expected to announce a date for the election to replace Kabila later on Sunday. Last month, it said the election cannot take place until April 2019, raising fears of an escalation in militia violence and civil disturbances.

US envoy Nikki Haley, after meeting with Kabila last month, said the vote must happen in 2018 or it will lose international support.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us