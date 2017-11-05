Voodoo is a religion practised by various communities across West Africa.

But with countless gods, animal sacrifices and spiritual possession, it is viewed by many people with suspicion and fear.

Peter Solo, the lead singer of the Vaudou Game band, which was formed in France three years ago, says Voodoo is one of the world's most misunderstood religions.

With their own sound, which they call "voodoo funk," Solo's band wants to break people's bias against this religion.

