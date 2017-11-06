WORLD
Mexican police find seven dismembered bodies
Earlier this year, Mexican police made the grisly discovery of six decapitated bodies in the region as well as the corpses of four more men in the town of Chilapa.
Police officers stand guard outside the Attorney General's Office for Special Investigations on Organized Crime (SEIDO), after Mexico has captured a drug kingpin Victor Manuel Felix Beltran, nicknamed “El Vic" in Mexico City, Mexico October 26, 2017 (File Photo) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2017

Seven charred and dismembered corpses were found on Sunday inside garbage bags on a dirt road in a southeastern Mexican town disputed by opium gum dealers, regional authorities said. 

Chilapa, home to some 120,000 people, lies in a mountain region in the state of Guerrero where opium poppies are grown and drug cartels fight for control of heroin trafficking.

Regional security authority spokesman Roberto Alvarez said criminal gangs are engaged in turf wars to dominate the trade of opium gum, which is a dried latex extracted from the bulbs of poppies to develop heroin.

Earlier this year, Mexican police made the grisly discovery of six decapitated bodies in the region as well as the corpses of four more men in Chilapa.

The town is a violent hotspot situated just 38 km (23 miles) from Ayotzinapa, home to the teacher training college attended by 43 students who disappeared at the hands of corrupt police in 2014.

And at least 16 people were reported missing in Chilapa in May 2015, after an armed group of 300 people occupied the town for several days.

SOURCE:AFP
