POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Dongfeng Race Team takes early lead in Volvo Ocean Race
The first day of the race's second leg began in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal, with the seven teams facing a 7,000-nautical-mile journey to Cape Town, South Africa.
Dongfeng Race Team takes early lead in Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race Dongfeng Race Team, Team Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Team Brunel, team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, team AkzoNobel and Team Mapfre sail during the departure for the second leg in Lisbon, Portugal November 5, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2017

The Dongfeng Race Team produced a strong start to take an early lead in the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race on Sunday, November 5.

Day one of the second leg of the race began in the picturesque waters off Lisbon, Portugal, with the seven teams facing a daunting 7,000-nautical-mile journey to Cape Town, South Africa.

The Dongfeng Race Team, skippered by Charles Chaudrier, opened up an impressive 0.2-nautical-mile lead after just an hour of racing from Team Brunel. Vestas 11th Hour Racing, winner of the first leg from Alicante to Lisbon, was back in fifth, already 1.6-nautical-miles behind the Dongfeng Race Team.

The Volvo Ocean Race consists of 11 legs, with the finish set for The Hague, Netherlands, on June 30 next year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us