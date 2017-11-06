The Dongfeng Race Team produced a strong start to take an early lead in the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race on Sunday, November 5.

Day one of the second leg of the race began in the picturesque waters off Lisbon, Portugal, with the seven teams facing a daunting 7,000-nautical-mile journey to Cape Town, South Africa.

The Dongfeng Race Team, skippered by Charles Chaudrier, opened up an impressive 0.2-nautical-mile lead after just an hour of racing from Team Brunel. Vestas 11th Hour Racing, winner of the first leg from Alicante to Lisbon, was back in fifth, already 1.6-nautical-miles behind the Dongfeng Race Team.

The Volvo Ocean Race consists of 11 legs, with the finish set for The Hague, Netherlands, on June 30 next year.