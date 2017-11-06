WORLD
Pakistani consulate official shot dead in Afghanistan
Nayyar Iqbal was an assistant to the consul general in Jalalabad, the capital of the restive Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan.
Pakistan condemned the assault in a statement issued by its foreign ministry that called on Afghanistan to take "urgent steps to apprehend the perpetrators". / Reuters
November 6, 2017

A Pakistani diplomatic official was shot and killed in Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, but the motive for the deadly attack was not immediately clear. 

Two assailants riding a motorbike opened fire on Nayyar Iqbal Rana, 52, at a shop in the eastern city of Jalalabad, Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan said.

Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the deadly attack.

"Police have launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made so far," Khogyani said. 

Pakistan condemned the assault in a statement issued by its foreign ministry that called on Afghanistan to take "urgent steps to apprehend the perpetrators".    

Rana was the assistant to the consul general in Jalalabad, the capital of restive Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan. 

The foreign ministry statement said Rana had finished "his three year tenure in Jalalabad and was due to return to Headquarters".

Khan said he had "absolutely no idea" why Rana, a father of five, was targeted.

Despite escalating violence across Afghanistan diplomats are rarely killed in the country where they are protected by very tight security. 

The incident comes a few months after two Pakistani diplomats working at the same consulate in Jalalabad were kidnapped and later freed. 

It also comes as relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan remain tense.

