Swinging his mighty hammer, Thor smashes Hollywood's slump
The third installment of the Thor series, "Thor: Ragnarok," pulls in $122.7 million in North American theatres and a global total of $306 million over the weekend.
World Premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” – Los Angeles, California, US, 11/10/2017. Reuters
November 7, 2017

After a dismal October for Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studio's Thor: Ragnarok proved a smashing success over the weekend, pulling in $122.7 million in North American theatres for a global total of $306 million, industry figures showed on Monday.

How big was the film's three-day opening? The latest "Thor" movie, boosted by strong reviews and the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god – with Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death – netted more than seven times last week's take for then-leader, Lionsgate's "Jigsaw."

That movie, which has police investigating a string of horrific murders carried out in the style of supposedly long-dead killer Jigsaw, dropped this weekend to third place at $6.6 million, according to box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In second was A Bad Moms Christmas, from STX Entertainment, at $16.8 million. The comedy stars three women – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn – whose plans change when their mothers, played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon, drop in unexpectedly for the holidays.

In the fourth position was Lionsgate's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween at $4.5 million. The light comedy has actor/director Tyler Perry and buddies heading to a campground that – surprise! – turns out to be haunted.

In the fifth spot was Geostorm from Warner Bros, at $3.2 million. The sci-fi disaster thriller follows Gerard Butler as he struggles to save the world from an apocalyptic storm caused by climate-controlling satellites run amok.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Happy Death Day ($2.7 million)

Blade Runner: 2049 ($2.3 million)

Thank You for Your Service ($2.2 million)

Only the Brave ($1.9 million)

Let There Be Light ($1.7 million)

SOURCE:AFP
