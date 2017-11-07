WORLD
China encourages drivers to go green
Getting a licence for a petrol-run car in Beijing is difficult. But China's government is making it easier for electric cars owners to obtain one – in a bid to reduce emissions.
File photo shows new electric vehicles parked in a lot in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. / AFP
November 7, 2017

The world's largest auto market is setting wheels in motion to phase out fossil-fueled vehicles. 

According to the International Energy Agency, China accounted for more than 40 percent of global electric car sales in 2016, followed by the European Union and the United States. It also overtook the United States as the market with the greatest number of electric vehicles.

China is aiming for one out of every five cars sold in 2025 to be eco-friendly. The country's leaders are putting pressure on car manufacturers to produce more cars that run on electricity, or other environmentally friendly alternatives.

TRT World'sSandy Huang reports from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
