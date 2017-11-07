TÜRKİYE
Turkey’s PM visits the US after visa ban is partially lifted
Extradition of Fetullah Gulen, detentions and business will top the agenda.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visits the United States after the visa ban has been partially lifted by the US Embassy on Monday / AP
November 7, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday described the United States' move to partially resume issuing visas in Turkey as a positive step but said Washington should extradite Fetullah Gulen, whom it blames for last year's failed military coup in Turkey.

"The limited reissuing of visas between the United States and Turkey ... prior to our visit can be seen as a positive development," Yildirim told reporters before leaving for the US, where he is due to meet US Vice President Mike Pence which scheduled to meet on Thursday.

The United States said on Monday it would resume "limited visa services" in Turkey after getting what it said were assurances about the safety of its local staff. Washington halted issuing visas at its missions in Turkey last month, citing the detention of two local employees.

Turkey said it would match the move, relaxing a visa ban of its own that was instituted last month in retaliation against Washington. However, Yildirim reiterated Turkey's stance that it had not offered assurances to Washington.

"Both countries are states of law, and procedures are being carried out in accordance with the law. Negotiations regarding the offering of assurances to the United States or vice-versa would breach the principles of laws of state," he said.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins reports.

In May, a translator at the US consulate in the southern province of Adana was arrested and, more recently, a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) worker was detained in Istanbul. Both are accused of links to last year's coup attempt.

Turkey has been angered by what it sees as US reluctance to hand over Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since 1999. US officials have said courts require sufficient evidence to order his extradition.

Yildirim said Gulen's extradition would be discussed during his visit, as well as the fate of some Turkish citizens arrested in the US.

"We have strong evidence that Gulen was behind the July 15 coup attempt and we want his extradition. We want the concerns we have regarding the cases of our citizens arrested in the United States to be eased," Yildirim said.

"They also have similar requests, and diplomatic channels are being used for discussions, we are both seeking a way out." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
