Twitter to roll out 280-character tweets worldwide
The microblogging website ran a test on 280-character tweets in September, showing that users spent less time editing their tweets and were less likely to abandon them.
The expansion of Twitter's character limit will be rolled out in all languages except except Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. November, 7, 2017 / Reuters
November 8, 2017

Twitter announced Tuesday it would double the limit for tweets to 280 characters, in a bid to attract more users and boost engagement at the social network.

Giving users twice the space to voice their thoughts ushers in a new era for the online platform, whose hallmark 140-character cap had encouraged users to craft succinct missives.

"We're expanding the character limit! We want it to be easier and faster for everyone to express themselves," tweeted the site, which started testing an increase to its limit in most languages in early September.

The changes will be rolling out in all languages except Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, in which space limitations have not been an issue, Twitter said.

It is the first time the tweet character cap has been raised since Twitter was founded 11 years ago.

The company did not say when it would start allowing users to post 280-character tweets.

Twitter, which has been lagging behind rival social networks in user growth and struggling to reach profitability, faced a dilemma over the change in that it could alienate longtime users and transform the nature of the service.

Product manager Aliza Rosen said in a blog post that the test showed most people still used 140 characters or fewer, suggesting the fast-moving nature of Twitter will not change.

"Our goal was to make this possible while ensuring we keep the speed and brevity that makes Twitter, Twitter," Rosen said. "We're excited to share we’ve achieved this goal and are rolling the change out to all languages where cramming was an issue."

SOURCE:AFP
