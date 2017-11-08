Russia is clashing with Western nations over a report blaming the Syrian regime for a chemical weapons attack that killed about 100 people, with Moscow dismissing its findings as "mythical or invented" and the US backing its finger-pointing at Bashar al Assad's regime.

The report found the Syrian regime was responsible for an April 4 attack using the banned nerve agent sarin in the opposition-held town of Khan Shaykhun, killing more than 90 people. The Syrian regime has denied using chemical weapons.

The chemical weapons attack prompted a US missile strike just days later against a Syrian regime air base.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

The debate in the Security Council during Tuesday's meeting on the report reflected the sharp differences between Russia, Syrian regime's most important ally, and Western countries that have backed Assad's opponents.

It also raised serious questions about whether the mandate of the experts who issued the report will be renewed — and whether anyone in Syria will ever be held accountable for using chemical weapons, which are banned internationally.

Russia vetoed an initial US bid to renew the joint inquiry by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on October 24, saying it wanted to wait for the release of the investigation's report two days later.

It has since proposed its own rival draft resolution, which deputy Russian UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said on Tuesday aimed to enhance the effectiveness of the inquiry and correct "errors and systemic problems."

"Without a comprehensive change it will become a tool to settle accounts with the Syrian authorities," Safronkov told the 15-member Security Council on Tuesday during a meeting on the report by the UN/OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM).

"Russia is trying to shoot the messenger to cover up for the crimes of the Syrian regime," Deputy British UN Ambassador Jonathan Allen told the Security Council.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said there could be no higher priority for the Security Council than renewing the JIM mandate. Diplomats said the United States had amended its draft resolution in a bid to win Russian support.

"Anyone who prevents us from achieving this goal is aiding and abetting those who have been using chemical weapons," Haley said. "They are helping to ensure, not just that more women and children will die, but that those women and children will die in one of the cruelest, most painful ways possible."

A resolution must get nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France to pass.

Allen told reporters the Russian draft resolution "has very little if any support in the council and no realistic prospects of success."

The JIM had previously found that Syrian regime forces were responsible for three chlorine gas attacks in 2014 and 2015 and that Daesh militants used mustard gas.

The Syrian regime agreed to destroy its chemical weapons in 2013 under a deal brokered by Russia and the United States.