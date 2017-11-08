Shelling by the Syrian regime on a rebel-held enclave on the outskirts of Damascus has killed seven civilians, while retaliatory fire killed three people on Tuesday, a monitor said.

Six civilians, including two children, were killed by shelling on Saqba, in the Eastern Ghouta area that a rebel group controls but is besieged by government forces, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Another child was killed in the nearby town of Douma, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based monitoring organisation.

A total of 18 people were also wounded in the besieged area, he said.

Shelling by the rebels on central Damascus later killed three people, including at least two civilians, and wounded at least 15, said Abdel Rahman

"The shelling was in response to the attack on Ghouta," said the director of the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria for its information.

A "de-escalation zone" deal agreed by Iran, Russia and Turkey has been in place in Eastern Ghouta since July, but it has been repeatedly violated.

In addition to an uptick in regime shelling on Eastern Ghouta, humanitarian workers have warned the conditions inside the enclave were increasingly dire.

Up to 400,000 people are believed to live in Eastern Ghouta, which has been under government siege since 2013.

The blockade has caused serious food and medicine shortages, and pushed the prices for what remains beyond the reach of impoverished residents.