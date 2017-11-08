BIZTECH
Saudi Arabia seeks to reassure investors after purge
The crackdown has triggered uncertainty among businesses that could intensify capital flight or derail reforms at a time when investments are needed badly by the kingdom.
The Saudi Tadawul All-Shares Index (TASI) dropped 1.6 percent only a minute after the start of trading on the Arab world's largest stock market following a sweeping crackdown on corruption that saw the arrest of leading royals and businessmen. (File Photo) / AFP
November 8, 2017

Saudi Arabia sought to reassure investors on Tuesday that a sweeping "anti-corruption" purge would not affect businesses, including those with ties to arrested suspects, as authorities appeared to widen the crackdown.

Dozens of high-profile figures including princes, ministers as well as billionaire tycoon Al Waleed bin Talal were arrested on the weekend, in the biggest purge of the kingdom's elite in modern Saudi history.

The crackdown has triggered uncertainty among businesses that could intensify capital flight or derail reforms, experts say, at a time when the kingdom is seeking to attract badly needed investments amid a protracted oil slump.

Authorities have frozen the bank accounts of the accused and warned that any assets related to the corruption cases would be seized as state property.

In a statement, central bank chief Ahmed Abdulkarim AlKholifey said, "It is worth clarifying that concerned individual accounts rather than their corporate businesses have been put in suspension until final court rulings." 

"In other words, corporate businesses remain unaffected. It is business as usual for both banks and corporates," he said, adding that there were no restrictions on money transfers through legal banking channels.

Full protection to the companies of arrested elites 

Separately, Saudi commerce minister Majid al Wasabi said companies, including those owned by the arrested elites, will be accorded "full protection" under the law.

Among those being held are billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, Waleed al Ibrahim, owner of the influential Arab satellite network MBC, as well as construction tycoon Bakr Bin Laden and billionaire Saleh Kamal.

Local media has reported new arrests of well-known businessmen since the weekend crackdown, including Naser bin Aqeel al Tayyar, the founder of one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies

In a statement to Saudi stock exchange, his company said it was aware of reports of Tayyar's arrest, adding it confirms the "continuation of business to serve the interests of shareholders and customers."

With the purge, which analysts describe as a bold but risky power play, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have centralised power to a degree that is unprecedented in recent Saudi history.

US President Donald Trump has voiced support for the crackdown, saying some of those arrested had been "milking their country for years."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
