WORLD
1 MIN READ
A year after Trump's election win, veterans remain loyal supporters
US President Donald Trump marks the first anniversary of his election victory on November 8 with the lowest approval ratings in history. But in key battleground states his most ardent supporters, military veterans, are still fighting for him.
A year after Trump's election win, veterans remain loyal supporters
President Donald Trump shakes hands with a veteran during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington, US. (File Photo AP) / AP
November 8, 2017

November 8, 2017 marks a year since Donald Trump's outsider candidacy defied polls with an unexpected victory to win the 2016 US election.

In the year since Election Day, his presidency has been punctuated by highs and lows and his approval rating stands at around 37 percent – historically the lowest seen for a US president in 70 years. 

However much of his base has remained faithful, especially one group that is credited with helping him win the presidency – veterans. 

TRT World's Nick Harper reports from Harrisburg in Pennsylvania.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us