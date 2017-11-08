TÜRKİYE
Blast in Turkish textile factory kills five
The blast was caused by a boiler in the paint shop of the factory's building in Bursa province, Anadolu news agency reported.
The force of the explosion in the paint shop of the building caused the roof of the factory to collapse and left extensive damage to some nearby vehicles. / AA
November 8, 2017

An explosion at a textile factory in northwestern Turkey killed five people and wounded 16 others on Wednesday, the Labour Minister said.

According to Anadolu Agency, a boiler caused the explosion in the factory in Turkey's Bursa province, and officials were investigating what happened.

The force of the explosion in the paint shop of the building caused the roof of the factory to collapse and left extensive damage to some nearby vehicles.

“Initial reports from the area show that five workers have lost their lives and 16 people, including citizens who were in the factory’s vicinity during the blast, were wounded,” Labour Minister Julide Sarieroglu said.

She said the wounded were transferred to regional hospitals and that their conditions were not critical.

“There are no risks at the moment, but it was a very big explosion that damaged the area,” Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu said.

Sarieroglu said her ministry had started an investigation into the blast, assigning a delegation to evaluate the explosion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
