Rohingya children vulnerable to trafficking in Bangladesh camps
The UN has expressed grave concerns over the trafficking networks existing in south Bangladesh’s sprawling camps overwhelmed by the arrival of Rohingya.
A Rohingya refugee who fled from Myanmar by boat walks towards a makeshift camp with her belonging in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 9, 2017. / Reuters
November 9, 2017

The end of the monsoon season comes as a relief to most Rohingya in Bangladesh’s Kutupalong refugee camp. 

But not Noor Alom, who had been searching for his six-year-old daughter for two days.

“I am so worried that someone has sold her and taken her to another place,” he said.

“People told me that it occurs here.”

His fears are not misplaced.

The UN says trafficking networks already exist in southern Bangladesh’s sprawling camps, which have been overwhelmed by the arrival of more than 600,000 Rohingya fleeing Myanmar over the last two months.

TRT World’sCaitlin McGee reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
