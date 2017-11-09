The end of the monsoon season comes as a relief to most Rohingya in Bangladesh’s Kutupalong refugee camp.

But not Noor Alom, who had been searching for his six-year-old daughter for two days.

“I am so worried that someone has sold her and taken her to another place,” he said.

“People told me that it occurs here.”

His fears are not misplaced.

The UN says trafficking networks already exist in southern Bangladesh’s sprawling camps, which have been overwhelmed by the arrival of more than 600,000 Rohingya fleeing Myanmar over the last two months.

TRT World’sCaitlin McGee reports.