TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police detains over 100 Daesh suspects
In an anti-Daesh operation launched in Turkey's capital, Ankara, 1,500 police officers took part in the raids of 250 addresses.
Turkish police detains over 100 Daesh suspects
Members of police special forces patrol during a security operation in Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 3, 2017. / Reuters
November 9, 2017

Turkish police detained 101 Daesh suspects in a vast anti-terror operation in the capital Ankara, state media reported on Thursday.

A total of 1,500 police officers took part in the raids across the Turkish capital after authorities issued arrest warrants for 245 suspects.

The raids took place at 250 addresses where documents and digital material were found, without giving further details.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

Last month, dozens of suspects from the terrorist group were detained across the country, including 49 alleged Daesh members in Ankara, some of whom were suspected of planning an attack.

Turkey has been hit by a series of attacks blamed on Daesh militants in the past two years, including the attack on an elite Istanbul nightclub at the New Year during which 39 people were killed by a Daesh gunman.

Although there has been a lull in attacks since January, Turkish police have conducted raids almost daily against Daesh cells across the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us