Turkish police detained 101 Daesh suspects in a vast anti-terror operation in the capital Ankara, state media reported on Thursday.

A total of 1,500 police officers took part in the raids across the Turkish capital after authorities issued arrest warrants for 245 suspects.

The raids took place at 250 addresses where documents and digital material were found, without giving further details.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

Last month, dozens of suspects from the terrorist group were detained across the country, including 49 alleged Daesh members in Ankara, some of whom were suspected of planning an attack.

Turkey has been hit by a series of attacks blamed on Daesh militants in the past two years, including the attack on an elite Istanbul nightclub at the New Year during which 39 people were killed by a Daesh gunman.

Although there has been a lull in attacks since January, Turkish police have conducted raids almost daily against Daesh cells across the country.