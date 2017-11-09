Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is continuing his meetings in the US capital amid signs of improving relations between Washington and Ankara.

On Thursday, Yildirim is due to meet United States Vice President Mike Pence before travelling to New York, where he will meet the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and representatives of the Jewish community in New York before addressing investors at dinner.

Topics on the agenda will include the recent visa crisis between the two countries, PKK/PYD terror groups in Syria, and economic and military relations.

Improving relations between Turkey and US

One of the top issues to be discussed between Pence and Yildirim, will no doubt be the visa row prompted by the arrest of a Turkish staff member of the US diplomatic consulate in Istanbul.

On October 8, the US Embassy in Ankara announced the suspension of non-immigrant visa services to Turkish nationals.

Turkey said it would match the move, relaxing a visa ban of its own that was instituted last month in retaliation against Washington.

On Monday, the US said it would resume "limited visa services" in Turkey after getting what it said were assurances about the safety of its local staff.

"The limited reissuing of visas between the United States and Turkey ... prior to our visit can be seen as a positive development," Yildirim told reporters before leaving for the US on Monday.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington DC.

Hot topics on agenda

The two men are expected to discuss economic and military ties, as well as unstable situations in Syria and Iraq.

But more contentious issues are also expected be examined, including the refugee crisis on Turkey’s border, Daesh, and the PKK/PYD groups in Syria, which are backed by the US against Daesh in the region.

A majority of the international community, including the US and Turkey, have recognised the PKK as a terror group. Ankara also maintains that organic branches of the PKK, such as the PYD in Syria should also be treated as such, often leading to tensions between Turkey and the US.

The extradition of Fetullah Gulen, the self-exiled business man and cleric residing in the US, is also likely to be mentioned. According to Turkey, the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was responsible for last year's coup attempt in Turkey.

Meeting with opinion leaders, NGO representatives

On Wednesday, Yildirim met with Turkish-US opinion leaders at the Turkish Ambassador's residence in Washington DC.

Prominent US diplomats and think tank representatives were in attendance at the meeting, which was closed to the press.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman Mehmet Mus, parliamentarians Volkan Bozkir and Mustafa Sentop as well as Turkey's Ambassador to the US Serdar Kilic were also present at the two-hour long meeting.