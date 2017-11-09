Typhoon Damrey, Vietnam's deadliest storm this year, has killed at least 106 people, injuring 197 others, and leaving 25 missing. Dozens of dangerously full reservoirs are releasing water. This comes as the southeast Asian nation is preparing to host a regional summit.

At least 49 reservoirs that were dangerously full have been releasing water, according to the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention. The committee is now constantly monitoring the levels at other major reservoirs.

Authorities say they are pursuing vigorous efforts to avoid flooding around the central city of Danang, which will host US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, among other Asia-Pacific leaders at this week's summit.

One weather station recorded as much as 1,700 mm of rain in the week leading up to Monday. Rain is expected to continue until Wednesday before dying down on Thursday.

The rain has not disrupted the schedule for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which began on Monday. Trump, Xi and Putin are due to join other regional leaders at the main event on Friday and Saturday.

There is a possibility, however, that the leaders' spouses may not be able to attend a scheduled visit to the UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An that was planned for Saturday, because of the weather.

Vietnam's long coastline makes it prone to destructive storms and flooding. Floods killed more than 80 people in the north last month, while a typhoon wreaked havoc in central provinces in September.