US antitrust regulators and AT&TInc. sparred on Wednesday over whether the wireless carrier would be required to sell Time Warner Inc.’s CNN cable network as a condition of approval for its deal to buy the media company.

The US Department of Justice has demanded significant asset sales in order to approve the $85.4 billion deal, sources said on Wednesday, and asked AT&T to sell CNN-parent Turner Broadcasting or its DirecTV satellite TV operation in discussions on Monday.

Sources sayAT&T offered to sell CNN but AT&T denied a meeting with Justice Department officials. “I have never offered to sell CNN and have no intention of doing so,” AT&TChief Executive Randall Stephenson, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Stephenson is set to appear at an event in New York City on Thursday and will likely face questions about the deal.

Reports say the Justice Department is pushing for significant asset sales and conflicting reports of its discussions with AT&Tcast new doubt on the deal on Wednesday. The dispute is the latest twist in a deal which took on broader political significance immediately after its inception in October 2016.

US President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of CNN,attacked the deal on the campaign trail last year, vowing that as president, his Justice Department would block it. He has not commented on the transaction since taking office. AT&T wants to buy Time Warner, which owns the premium channel HBO and movie studio Warner Bros along with Turner Broadcasting, so it can bundle mobile service with video entertainment and take online advertising from Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Both companies have struggled to keep younger viewers from flocking to online services like Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video.

Change of courseUntil recently, the vertical deal, which in theory should not reduce competition among the two companies’ direct rivals, was considered by antitrust experts as likely to be approved with no major concessions. But regulators’ desire for asset sales will complicate negotiations.

AT&T said earlier on Wednesday it was now uncertain when the deal would be completed. It had previously said the acquisition would close by the end of this year.

The discussion of a potential sale of CNN has politicized the situation. Trump has repeatedly tangled with CNN, calling the network’s coverage “fake news.”

Senator Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, said on Wednesday that he opposed the mega-merger but was also worried about political implications of any divestiture of CNN.

On Sunday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told CNNthat the White House would not interfere with the merger review.

AT&T is prepared to fight any divestitures required to win regulatory approval of the deal, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department could file a lawsuit as early as this month to challenge the deal, sources familiar with the negotiations said.

Too much power

The deal is opposed by an array of consumer groups and smaller television networks on the grounds that it would give AT&T too much power over the content it would distribute to its wireless customers.

The new concessions suggest that the Justice Department’s antitrust chief Makan Delrahim has changed his view onAT&T’s plan to buy Time Warner, since giving an interview in 2016, where he declared it to be not “a major antitrust problem.”

A further sticking point in discussions is the length of time that the US government wants to impose conditions on what AT&T can and cannot do after a deal.

Two people briefed on the talks said the government has sought as long as 10 years for such conditions while AT&Thas pressed for a shorter period.

AT&T also said it would invest an additional $1 billion in the US next year if Trump signed into law the provisions in the current House of Representatives tax bill.

“By immediately lowering the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, this bill will stimulate investment, job creation and economic growth in the United States,” said AT&TChief Executive Randall Stephenson.