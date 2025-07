South Korea's government has taken precautions in case the country becomes the target of a North Korean missile attack.

They are building underground bunkers that they say could save lives.

The shells are made of steel and the doors can withstand bomb blasts.

But none of the bunkers have yet been sold because most people in Seoul don't believe North Korea will attack.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from South Korea's capital, Seoul.