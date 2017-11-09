WORLD
3 MIN READ
German nurse may have killed over 100 patients, investigators says
During his trial, the former male nurse admitted he intentionally brought about cardiac crises in some 90 patients because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them.
German nurse may have killed over 100 patients, investigators says
This file photo taken on February 26, 2015 shows German former male nurse Niels Hoegel hiding his face behind a folder as he waits next to his lawyer Ulrike Baumann (R) for the opening of another session of his trial at court in Oldenburg, northwestern Germany. / AFP
November 9, 2017

A former male nurse jailed for life in Germany two years ago for murdering patients with lethal drugs is responsible for the deaths of more than 100 patients, investigators said Thursday. 

Niels Hoegel, 41, was convicted in 2015 of two murders and four counts of attempted murder or causing bodily harm on intensive-care patients at the Delmenhorst hospital near the northern city of Bremen. 

But exhumations and analyses since then have uncovered evidence of scores of other victims, with police saying in August that Hoegel had murdered at least 90 other patients.

On Thursday, police and prosecutors confirmed an additional 16 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 106 patients at the two hospitals where Hoegel worked between 1999 and 2005.

They said they expected to bring the new charges against Hoegel early next year.

'Unique death toll'

Hoegel has admitted to injecting patients with drugs that can cause heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive them and, when successful, shine as a saviour before his medical peers. 

He earlier testified that at times he acted out of "boredom", feeling euphoric when he managed to bring a patient back to life and devastated when he failed. 

The death toll "is unique in the history of the German republic," the chief police investigator in the case, Arne Schmidt, said in August, adding that Hoegel killed "without a discernible pattern" and preyed especially on those in critical condition.

Toxicology studies are continuing for five other cases, and exhumations of three former patients are planned in Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us