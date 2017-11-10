POLITICS
2 MIN READ
New tennis rules tested by young talents in Milan
Shorter sets, shot clocks, and Hawk-Eye making all the line calls are shaking things up at the Next Gen ATP. With everything made a little faster with the innovations, some regulations are thrown in it seems just to add to the drama.
New tennis rules tested by young talents in Milan
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns a shot to South Korea's Hyeon Chung during their men's singles tennis match of the first edition of the Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan on November 8, 2017. / AFP
November 10, 2017

The Association of Tennis Professionals' (ATP) tournament for the world's top players aged under 21 started in Milan on Tuesday with new innovations being smashed out on the courts.

With no line judges for the court, all lines are called using Hawk-Eye Live. Tennis line judges might grimace when they hear it, but players reacted positively to the computerised calls on the opening day of the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"It was very fast, it doesn't make mistakes," world number 65 Daniil Medvedev said.

Hawk-Eye review technology has been a long-standing feature of professional tennis, allowing players to challenge tight calls made by the human eye.

The on-court clocks enforce the 25-second rule between points, and shorter warm-ups ensure matches begin precisely five minutes from the second player walk-on.

The most drastic change is the shorter set, where the first to four games takes the set, with a tiebreak at 3-3.

TRT World'sLance Santos reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us