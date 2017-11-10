POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Can a rain harvesting system save Mexico City from water crises?
Mexico's capital experiences climate extremes as its tropical climate is characterised by wet and dry seasons that cause chronic water over- and undersupply issues. But a new system could be part of a solution to both floods and droughts.
Can a rain harvesting system save Mexico City from water crises?
A man looks down from his rooftop where he builds his one-bedroom house with an intentionally slanted roof, hoping to take advantage of the capital city's rains. / AP
November 10, 2017

The Mexican capital, Mexico City, faces serious water problems as it struggles with drought for one half of the year, and flooding during the wet season in the second half.

Only half the city's people, some 13 million people, have dependable access to running water.

However, a group of environmental engineers has found what they believe is a solution: Urban Island.

It's a system that channels and stores rainwater collected from rooftops. 

TRT World’sAlasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us