The Mexican capital, Mexico City, faces serious water problems as it struggles with drought for one half of the year, and flooding during the wet season in the second half.

Only half the city's people, some 13 million people, have dependable access to running water.

However, a group of environmental engineers has found what they believe is a solution: Urban Island.

It's a system that channels and stores rainwater collected from rooftops.

TRT World’sAlasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.