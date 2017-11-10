TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains more than 100 foreign suspects in anti-Daesh operation
Raids were conducted in Istanbul, Adana and Izmir where suspects were reportedly planning to cross into Syria to fight for Daesh.
Turkey detains more than 100 foreign suspects in anti-Daesh operation
There have been a lull in attacks since January, Turkish police have conducted near-daily raids on Daesh cells across the country. / AA
November 10, 2017

Turkish police detained more than 100 foreign nationals early on Friday morning on suspicion of having links to Daesh. 

During a counter-terrorism operation targeting the group in Istanbul, police conducted simultaneous raids in seven districts of the city, arresting 82 foreign nationals. 

The detainees were reportedly planning to cross into Syria to fight for Daesh and will be sent to court, Istanbul police said.

In  a separate raid in the southern province of Adana on the same day, police arrested 11 Syrian nationals over suspected ties to Daesh. Raiding a number of addresses in the city centre, police also seized a shotgun. 

In Turkey’s southeastern province of Bingol, police detained seven Daesh suspects. And in Turkey's western province of Izmir, counter-terrorism police detained seven.

Battle with Daesh 

Over 300 people have lost their lives in brutal attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey.  These include suicide bombings and rocket and gun attacks.

On Thursday, Turkish police detained 101 Daesh suspects in a wide-ranging anti-terror operation in the capital, Ankara.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks. 

Since August last year, Istanbul police have carried out at least 100 operations and detained nearly 1,000 suspects. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us