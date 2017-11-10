POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's push to find the next Einstein
A truck equipped with laboratory equipment tours Nigeria's Katsina state, allowing students to conduct experiments.
Nigeria's push to find the next Einstein
Two students sit on the floor as they revise at the Government Day Secondary School in Muduru, Nigeria on November 3, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

The majority of public schools in rural Nigeria lack basic facilities such as furniture or laboratory equipment.  

But one international development charity, Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) aims to change that. 

The charity has launched a Science on Wheels project in the northern Katsina State of Nigeria to improve the conditions of teaching at secondary schools. 

A truck equipped with laboratory equipment tours the state, allowing students and schools to conduct experiments. 

The project aims to haul Nigeria up the rankings for the quality of its science and maths teaching, after a World Economic Forum report ranked the country 131 out of 139 in 2016.  

VSO is monitoring the Katsina scheme with a view to rolling it out across Africa, where many countries face similar challenges with basic facilities and equipment.

It wants to inspire young science students to be the “Einsteins of tomorrow”, referring to the Nobel-winning physicist who developed the theory of relativity.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us