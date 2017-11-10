POLITICS
Nadal confident of fitness level at ATP Finals
The Spanish tennis star believes that he'll be '100% fit' at the ATP Finals event in London.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against South Korea's Hyeon Chung during their second-round match at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 indoor tennis tournament on November 1, 2017 in Paris. / AFP
November 10, 2017

World number one Rafa Nadal is confident he will be “100 percent fit” at the ATP Finals event in London as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Spaniard pulled out of the Paris Masters before his quarter final match against American John Isner after experiencing discomfort in his right knee during his third round win over Pablo Cuevas.

”Hopefully the knee is good,“ Nadal told Sky Sports. ”I’ve done everything I’ve needed to do in order to get ready for London Let’s see if I am able to be 100 per cent to compete.

”If nothing happens, then I will play. I visited my doctors after the Paris Masters  it was a tough day for me having to pull out of Paris."

“I know I‘m confident because I‘m having a great season with one event to go. I am here to try my best.”

Reigning French and US Open winner Nadal begins the quest for his first ATP Finals title against Belgian David Goffin on Monday and will also compete with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Austrian Dominic Thiem in his group.

