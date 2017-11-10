BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Bitcoin slides down by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Bitcoin dropped to $6,800 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange by 1200 GMT, before recovering a little to $6,870 just over 20 minutes later.
Despite losing almost 7 percent this week, bitcoin is still up more than 600 percent so far this year. / Reuters
November 10, 2017

Bitcoin dropped below $7,000 on Friday to trade more than five percent down on the day, having fallen by well over $1,000 since hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 1800 GMT, it had touched $7,888 after a software upgrade planned for next week that could have split the cryptocurrency in two was suspended.

As Bitcoin fell, Bitcoin Cash – a clone of the original that was generated from another split on August 1 – surged, trading up as much as 35 percent on the day at around $850, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.

Despite losing almost seven percent this week, Bitcoin is still up more than 600 percent so far this year.

SOURCE:Reuters
