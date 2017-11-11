WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin vows 'tit-for-tat' response against US demands on RT
President Vladimir Putin says Russia would respond in kind to what he said were Washington's measures to restrict the freedom of speech of Russian media organisations operating on US soil.
Putin vows 'tit-for-tat' response against US demands on RT
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, November 11, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed Washington's demands for state channel RT to register as a foreign agent in the US as "an attack" on its media, while vowing a "tit-for-tat" response.

Kremlin-backed broadcaster Russia Today has been told to register in the United States as a "foreign agent" under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which aims at lobbyists and lawyers representing foreign political interests.

"An attack on our media is an attack on freedom of speech," Putin told journalists at the APEC summit in Vietnam. 

"They went the route of de-facto closure (of RT)," Putin said. "There will be a proper tit-for-tat response."

"What is being discussed in the State Duma (lower house of parliament), I saw it yesterday, it might be a little too harsh but it's natural because at the level of the legislative arm you often hear extreme views, harsh judgment and tough proposals."

"But we will have to formulate some kind of response and it will mirror," the measures adopted by US authorities towards Russian media in the United States, Putin said. 

US intelligence officials say the broadcaster tried to influence the 2016 US presidential election on the Kremlin's behalf, an allegation the broadcaster and the Kremlin deny.

RT would go to court 

The Kremlin-backed broadcaster, formerly known as Russia Today, said earlier this week the US Department of Justice had given it until Monday to register its US operations as a foreign agent or see its head arrested and its accounts frozen.

RT said on Friday it would comply with the demands but would go to court to challenge the measure.

"We are disappointed, as they say in these situations," Putin said.

"There is not and cannot be any confirmation that our media was meddling," he said, adding that the money RT spent on ads was miniscule compared with the whole cost of the campaign.

"Media express a point of view," Putin said. "You can contest it but not by closing them down or creating conditions in which they cannot continue professional work."

RT and state-owned news agency Sputnik have been accused by US intelligence of spreading misinformation during the 2016 presidential campaign and election which may have influenced the vote's outcome.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us