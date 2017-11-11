Fascists and other far-right extremists assembled in Warsaw on Saturday for a march that has become one of the largest gatherings in Europe for increasingly emboldened white supremacists.

The far-right march was one of many events marking Poland's rebirth as a nation in 1918 after being wiped off the map for 123 years. Earlier in the day, President Andrzej Duda presided over state ceremonies also attended by EU president Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister.

But the march has become the largest Independence Day event in recent years, overshadowing official state observances and other patriotic events.

Extremists from Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia and elsewhere joined Polish nationalists in a public display of xenophobic and white supremacist views since the event began on a much smaller scale in 2009.

Some participants carried banners reading, "White Europe of brotherly nations." A participant who was interviewed on state television station TVP said he was taking part "to remove Jewry from power."

TRT World speaks to Matthew Day in Warsaw.

“We Want God”

The slogan for this year’s event is “We Want God” - words from an old religious Polish song that President Donald Trump quoted in July while visiting Warsaw. Trump praised Poland for what he described as the country’s defence of Western civilisation.

Rafal Pankowski, head of the anti-extremist association Never Again, says that despite the reference to God, the march shouldn’t be viewed as inspired by religious beliefs. Far-right “neo-pagans” plan to take part along with Roman Catholic groups.

“We know that Donald Trump is not the most religious man, and I think that most of the organisers are not very religious, either,” Pankowski, a sociologist, said. “But they use Christianity as a kind of identity marker, which is mostly about being anti-Islam now.”

Speakers also spoke of standing against liberals and defending Christian values.

Many carried the national white-and-red flag as others set off flares and firecrackers, filling the air with red smoke. Some also carried banners depicting a falanga, a far-right symbol dating to the 1930s.

The march drew far-right leaders from elsewhere in Europe, including Tommy Robinson from Britain and Roberto Fiore from Italy.

The Warsaw march has grown so large it might be the world’s biggest assembly of far-right extremists, Pankowski said.

While the conservative ruling party was not involved in the march, TVP, the state broadcaster, called the event a "great march of patriots."

The organisers include the National-Radical Camp, the National Movement and the All-Polish Youth, radical groups that trace their roots to antisemitic groups active before World War II.

A smaller counter-protest by an anti-fascist movement also took place. Organisers were keeping the two groups apart to prevent violence.

State ceremonies

Duda oversaw ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, walking past a military guard before the raising of the flags and cannon salutes.

After delivering a speech he took part in a wreath-laying ceremony, praying and crossing himself at the monument to all unknown soldiers killed fighting for the country.

Tusk, who attended at Duda's invitation, also paid his respects at the monument.

Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski noted that Poland has not always been fully independent since 1918, a reference to Germany's occupation during World War II and the decades spent under Moscow's direction during the Cold War.

Still, he said: "The Polish state was internationally recognised the whole time and that is a great achievement."