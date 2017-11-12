President Donald Trump said he believed President Vladimir Putin when he denied accusations Russia meddled in last year's US election despite US intelligence agencies' conclusion of Russian interference.

Trump made the comment after he and Putin met briefly at a summit in Vietnam on Saturday and agreed on a joint statement supporting a political solution for Syria, now in its seventh year of civil war.

It was their first encounter since July and came during a low in US-Russia relations and at a timeTrump is haunted by an investigation into accusations that Putin influenced the election that brought him to the White House.

Putin reiterated the denials of interference, Trump said.

"Every time he sees me he says 'I didn’t do that,' and I really believe that, when he tells me that, he means it," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the resort of Da Nang.

"I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country," Trump said.

Trump, who has called allegations of campaign collusion with Moscow a hoax, has faced questions from Democrats about the matter since he took office.

A special counsel, Robert Mueller, is conducting a probe that has led to charges against Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates.

US intelligence agencies have also concluded Russians interfered to tip the election in Trump's favour through hacking and releasing emails to embarrass Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and spreading social media propaganda.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling.

Trump and Putin chatted as they walked together for the “family photograph” at the APEC Summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Vietnam.

"We did it very quickly, we seem to have a very good feeling for each other, a good relationship considering we don't know each other well." Trump told reporters.

Talking after their meeting, Putin described Trump as "a well-mannered person and comfortable to deal with".

"We know each other little, but the US president is highly civil in his behaviour, friendly. We have a normal dialogue but unfortunately little time," he said.

Scheduling and unspecified protocol issues were to blame for the fact that a mooted sit-down meeting did not happen in Da Nang, he said.

Trump said they had two or three very short conversations.

Television pictures showed the two leaders talking amicably as they walked to the position where the traditional group photograph was being taken in the resort city of Da Nang.

Earlier pictures from the meeting showed Trump walking up to Putin as he sat at the summit table and patting him on the back.

The two leaned in to speak to each other and clasp each other briefly as they exchange a few words.

Although the White House had said no official meeting was planned, the two also shook hands at a dinner on Friday evening and again at the start of the main APEC meeting on Saturday.

'No military solution' in Syria

Putin and Trump, in a joint statement on Syria, agreed to continue joint efforts on fighting Daesh until it is defeated, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai has more.

They also confirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called on all parties to the Syrian conflict to take an active part in the Geneva political process.

According to the text of the joint statement published on the Kremlin's website, Moscow and Washington agree there is no military solution to the conflict.

Trump and Putin's delicate diplomatic dance

Trump's relationship with Moscow has haunted the first year of his presidency, with key former aides under a US investigation for alleged collaboration with the Kremlin.

Overly amicable talks between Trump and Putin at the APEC Summit would be an awkward sell for the White House as it denies any wrongdoing.

The two men have met in Da Nang three times since late Friday when they posed for a photo side by side in loose-fitting blue shirts custom made for the summit.

Moscow's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov also had a short meeting with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson.

Asked to give details on their talks, Lavrov glibly replied, "I can, but I wouldn't".

Russia has denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year, won by Trump in a shock victory.

Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and an associate are under house arrest on charges including conspiracy to launder money, linked to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into allegations that the campaign colluded with Russia.

Yet the US leader also wants Russian support for his efforts to isolate North Korea in a bid to restrain its nuclear ambitions.