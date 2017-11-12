WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indian capital chokes under severe air pollution
Indian capital New Delhi, has been under a thick blanket of smog. This is the second year in a row that the city is out of breath due to the excessive number of motor vehicles and crop burning.
An Indian policeman works near India Gate wearing a protection mask amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 9, 2017. (Photo AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

Record breaking levels of air pollution is shaking India's capital New Delhi leaving schools shut and forcing people to wear masks.

"The levels are 10 times higher than the Indian standard and 15 times higher than the World Health Organization standards,” says Shambhavi Shukla, an air pollution researcher at Centre for Science & Environment.

The local government even plans to limit the number of cars in order to control air pollution levels.

TRT World’sIshan Russell tells us why the city is choking under unprecedented pollution.

SOURCE:TRT World
