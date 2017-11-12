Record breaking levels of air pollution is shaking India's capital New Delhi leaving schools shut and forcing people to wear masks.

"The levels are 10 times higher than the Indian standard and 15 times higher than the World Health Organization standards,” says Shambhavi Shukla, an air pollution researcher at Centre for Science & Environment.

The local government even plans to limit the number of cars in order to control air pollution levels.

TRT World’sIshan Russell tells us why the city is choking under unprecedented pollution.